x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

OJ Simpson a 'completely free man'; parole ends in Nevada

His attorney said he declined an immediate interview.
Credit: Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File
FILE: In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev.

LAS VEGAS — O.J. Simpson is a free man.

A Nevada State Police spokeswoman said Tuesday the 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1.

Simpson's lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, says his client declined an immediate interview. LaVergne also declined to talk about Simpson’s future, including whether he intends to remain in Nevada.

Simpson was acquitted in Los Angeles in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend, and convicted in Las Vegas in October 2008 of armed robbery.

He served nine years in prison for leading several men in a confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers.

In Other News

DOJ wants 63 months – longest sentence yet – for Tampa man who threw fire extinguisher at police on January 6