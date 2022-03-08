Man accused of trying to kidnap woman at knifepoint at Orlando airport, reports say

Police reportedly say the man came up behind the woman while she was washing her hands in the bathroom.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested on attempted kidnapping charges after police reportedly say he attacked a woman at knifepoint in a bathroom at Orlando International Airport.

The Orlando Sentinel, citing the arrest affidavit, says a Hyatt Regency Hotel guest was eating breakfast at a restaurant near the lobby and went to wash her hands in the restroom. She reportedly told police that's when she saw Damani Matthews, 24, behind her in the mirror with a pocket knife.

Officers say Matthews placed the woman in a chokehold and attempted to drag her into the stall, news station WKMG reports. A hostess at the restaurant, according to the station, told detectives the woman was able to break free and ran out of the bathroom screaming for help.

Hotel security reportedly detained Matthews before he was arrested by Orlando Police.

Arrest records show the woman's hand was cut during the attack, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Matthews faces multiple charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and attempted kidnapping with a deadly weapon.