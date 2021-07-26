Deputies search for felon they say walked away from work camp

The sheriff's office says if anyone sees him they should not approach him and instead call 911.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say walked away from a work camp in Tarpon Springs.

Investigators say Tyler McFarlane, 23, is a felon who escaped from a Florida Department of Corrections work camp Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says they believe McFarlane may be heading into the Holiday area.

McFarlane might be wearing a Florida Department of Corrections uniform, blue shirt and blue pants, according to the sheriff's office. However, investigators say he might try to change out of that.

Deputies say McFarlane's arrest history includes armed burglary and grand theft.

If you see McFarlane, the sheriff's office asks that you not approach him and instead call 911.

