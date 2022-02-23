Pasco substitute teacher accused of molesting 2 students

Deputies say Richard Berrios has been arrested.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office arrested a substitute teacher for the lewd and lascivious molestation of two students, the agency announced Wednesday evening.

In social media posts, the agency identified the sub as Richard Berrios, who had worked at James M. Marlowe Elementary School in New Port Richey.

"Although we do not believe there are additional victims, we want to ensure citizens are aware in the event anyone has additional information or believes they may be a victim as well," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.

Though we have no indications that there are other victims, we join the Sheriff’s Office in urging parents to come forward if they believe their student may have been victimized by Mr. Berrios.

Pasco County Schools released a statement following the arrest.

"We are very disappointed," a spokesperson for the school system said. "As soon as the students came forward with the allegations, Mr. Berrios was inactivated as a sub and we reported it to law enforcement. We appreciate the Pasco Sheriff’s Office’s thorough investigation, which resulted in the arrest today, and we applaud the brave students for coming forward."

No further information was immediately provided.

Anyone with any information that could help investigators is urged to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 1-800-706-2488 or by clicking here.