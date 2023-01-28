Deputies: Pinellas County residents receiving scam call from "sergeant" about having outstanding warrant

The scammer is asking people to give him money so people can get rid of their warrants.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in Pinellas County, local authorities want you to be on the lookout for a suspicious phone call.

A person is calling people and telling them that they have an outstanding warrant, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday.

Deputies say the scammer is identifying himself as a sheriff's office employee, and even going by the name Sergeant Melvin Jackson, Captain Jake Lukes or Captain Zack Lewis.

The caller is also asking people over the phone to give him large amounts of cash at the sheriff's administration building or to buy a GreenDot card and they must send him a photo of the serial numbers, law enforcement says.

"The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will NEVER call citizens requesting money over the telephone," the news release stated. "We advise citizens to not give personal information or account information over the phone and call the Sheriff's Office to report suspicious activity."

The scammer is calling from local and out-of-state phone numbers, which are 727-308-3891 and 470-952-8879, deputies say. There have reportedly been multiple people who have been targeted by this person.