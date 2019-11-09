TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Police are looking for a car and a driver seen at a Temple Terrace apartment complex after a deadly shooting.

Police said a green Kia Soul was seen at the Boardwalk at Morris Bridge Apartments, where one person was found shot to death Tuesday night. Officers said another person was hurt during the shooting and taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the driver is asked to call Temple Terrace police at 813-989-7110.

