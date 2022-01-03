Police: Man wanted in connection to New Year's Day murder

Anyone with information is asked to contact Haines City Police at 863-421-3636.

HAINES CITY, Fla — Police are searching for a man they say is connected to a murder that happened moments after midnight on New Year's Day in Haines City.

According to law enforcement, at around 12:20 a.m., 42-year-old Jeffery Bouiye shot and killed 47-year-old Andre Jackson near N. 12th Street and Avenue. Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was rushed to AdventHealth Heart of Florida where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives say Bouiye was angry with Jackson over a woman he was dating. When Jackson walked away, police say Bouiye pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times before driving away.