Police: 3 teens inadvertently jump wall into Mar-a-Lago while carrying AK-47 in backpack

Police say the 15-year-olds are lucky they didn't get shot by Secret Service agents.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida police say three teenagers fleeing officers while carrying a semiautomatic gun inadvertently jumped a wall at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Palm Beach police say the 15-year-olds probably didn't know where they were after scaling the wall Friday. He says they're lucky they didn't get shot by Secret Service agents.

Neither the president nor a family member was at the club, which is closed for the summer.

The three teens had been sitting in their car 2 miles north of Mar-a-Lago and sped off when an officer approached. They later stopped and tried to run away, jumping over a wall into the club.

WPEC-TV reported a K-9 found an AK-47 in the backpack, but no one has claimed ownership of the weapon.

The three are being held on felony charges.

