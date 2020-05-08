Police: 3 teens inadvertently jump wall into Mar-a-Lago while carrying AK-47 in backpack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida police say three teenagers fleeing officers while carrying a semiautomatic gun inadvertently jumped a wall at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
Palm Beach police say the 15-year-olds probably didn't know where they were after scaling the wall Friday. He says they're lucky they didn't get shot by Secret Service agents.
Neither the president nor a family member was at the club, which is closed for the summer.
The three teens had been sitting in their car 2 miles north of Mar-a-Lago and sped off when an officer approached. They later stopped and tried to run away, jumping over a wall into the club.
WPEC-TV reported a K-9 found an AK-47 in the backpack, but no one has claimed ownership of the weapon.
The three are being held on felony charges.
- Court hearing for Tampa teen accused of being 'mastermind' behind Twitter hack gets interrupted by porn
- Vice President Pence brings 'Faith in America' tour to Clearwater
- Florida's largest teachers' union gets emergency hearing in lawsuit to stop schools from reopening
- Hillsborough County votes to dissolve its emergency policy group
- Another 247 people in Florida have died from COVID-19
- Lebanese confront devastation after massive Beirut explosion
- Early voting begins across Tampa Bay this week
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter