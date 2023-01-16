Police search for pawn shop burglars out of Central Florida

Surveillance video shows a group of people cutting the lock off of the roll-down door at the pawn shop with what appears to be a saw.

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department is searching for a group of people involved in a pawn shop burglary that happened back in December.

On Dec. 13, officers responded to a burglary alarm at Value Pawn & Jewelry, located at 2300 S. French Ave. in Sanford.

Surveillance video shows a group of people cutting the lock off of the roll-down door with what appears to be a saw. And while they are busy doing that, two cars pull up and back into the space in front of the building.

The group enters the business and took electronics and jewelry, according to police.