Crime

Police: St. Pete shooting sends man to the hospital in critical condition

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department says it's investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened at about 7:15 a.m. Monday at a neighborhood on Fairfield Avenue South, according to police.

The department says the man who was shot had critical injuries. 

Officers say they have a person in custody who they are questioning.

The St. Petersburg Police Department didn't release any more details. Police say they will put out more information when they can. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

