Police: St. Pete shooting sends man to the hospital in critical condition

Officers say they have a person in custody who they are questioning.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department says it's investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened at about 7:15 a.m. Monday at a neighborhood on Fairfield Avenue South, according to police.

The department says the man who was shot had critical injuries.

The St. Petersburg Police Department didn't release any more details. Police say they will put out more information when they can.

