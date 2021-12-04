Police: St. Pete shooting sends man to the hospital in critical condition

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department says it's investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
The shooting happened at about 7:15 a.m. Monday at a neighborhood on Fairfield Avenue South, according to police.
The department says the man who was shot had critical injuries.
Officers say they have a person in custody who they are questioning.
The St. Petersburg Police Department didn't release any more details. Police say they will put out more information when they can.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
