Polk County deputy accused of making threats related to Capitol riot

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide more details about the case Tuesday afternoon.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested for making threats related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol, the agency said in a news release.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to talk about the arrest and provide more details during a 5 p.m. Tuesday news conference.

The deputy was reportedly arrested by the sheriff's office earlier in the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.