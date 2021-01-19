Polk County deputy accused of making threats related to Capitol riot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested for making threats related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol, the agency said in a news release.
Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to talk about the arrest and provide more details during a 5 p.m. Tuesday news conference.
The deputy was reportedly arrested by the sheriff's office earlier in the afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- DOH Sarasota taking new approach to vaccine rollout this week
- Why the 'frozen tundra' may not be a disadvantage Sunday for Bucs in Green Bay
- Snowcat Ridge closes early for the season
- Rebekah Jones, former Florida coronavirus data worker, says she tested positive for COVID-19
- Video of Oregon Trader Joe's manager taking on anti-mask shoppers goes viral
- Inauguration Day 2021: What we know about the plans so far
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter