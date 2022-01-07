Postal worker accused of stealing, opening mail near The Villages

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the worker's supervisor discovered several tubs and bags of U.S. mail in her possession that had been unlawfully opened.

OCALA, Fla. — The U.S. Attorney's Office says one Florida postal worker may have been keeping some mail for herself ahead of the holiday season.

Miranda Delee Farleigh, 25, was working as a contract employee of the United States Postal Service delivering mail for the Lady Lake Post Office, according to a letter from the department of justice. Her route included mail delivery services in The Villages.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says on Nov. 23, Farleigh's supervisor discovered several tubs and bags of U.S. mail in her possession that had been unlawfully opened.

Farleigh has been arrested for mail theft and faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.