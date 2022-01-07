x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Postal worker accused of stealing, opening mail near The Villages

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the worker's supervisor discovered several tubs and bags of U.S. mail in her possession that had been unlawfully opened.
Credit: Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com

OCALA, Fla. — The U.S. Attorney's Office says one Florida postal worker may have been keeping some mail for herself ahead of the holiday season.

Miranda Delee Farleigh, 25, was working as a contract employee of the United States Postal Service delivering mail for the Lady Lake Post Office, according to a letter from the department of justice. Her route included mail delivery services in The Villages.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says on Nov. 23, Farleigh's supervisor discovered several tubs and bags of U.S. mail in her possession that had been unlawfully opened.

Farleigh has been arrested for mail theft and faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert E. Bodnar, Jr.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Hillsborough County principal accused of failing to report child abuse in classroom