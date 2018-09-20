TAMPA, Fla. – The rapper Plies was arrested at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Algernod Lanier Washington, 42, of Wesley Chapel is charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

Authorities released Washington after he posted $2,000 cash bond.

Washington was born in Fort Myers. He played wide receiver on the football team at Miami University in Ohio in 1996 and 1997 before he became a rapper.

He’s best known for the hit singles “Bust it Baby Pt. 2” and “Becky.”

