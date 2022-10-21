The investigation led detectives to a home on Asbury Road in Westfield, NC, where they found the remains of Sarah Ashley Hill buried underneath a home.

WESTFIELD, N.C. — Detectives found the remains of a woman missing since 2018 under the floor of a house in Westfield, NC.

Sarah Ashley Hill was reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia in August 2018. According to Patrick County investigators, she hadn't been seen or heard from since June of that year.

Stormi Bobbitt went to school with Hill and started the Missing in Mayberry Facebook page after she disappeared to raise awareness about her case and others.

"She was always nice to me and she was always fun to be around," Bobbitt said. "I guess her kindness is what really stuck out to me."

During the investigation, the Surry County Sheriff's Office checked three different properties on King Park Circle in Mount Airy. The investigation eventually led deputies to a property in Stokes County -- where Hill was last seen around the time of her disappearance.

On Monday, the Surry County Sheriff's Office got a search warrant for a property on Asbury Road in Westfield. Detectives used special equipment to move dirt and terrain at the property and it led to them finding human remains underneath the floorboard of the house.

On Thursday, an autopsy revealed the remains were those of Hill.

"From the beginning, the thing we most wanted was for her to come home," Bobbitt said. "It's been hard having to know that her family was searching not knowing. Because not knowing is so much scarier than knowing sometimes, not that knowing is any better in this case."

Hill's family spoke to WFMY News 2 about their search to find her in 2018. Her mother, Thelma Pack, kept a pair of earrings she bought for her daughter by her picture.

Hill's sister, April Cain shared a statement with WFMY News 2's Grace Holland Friday.

"We would like to thank all of the involved law enforcement agencies for all their hard work and persistence," Cain said. "Also, Sarah will be home now where she belongs. She will forever remain in all of her friend and family's hearts. She will be remembered for her creativity, work ethic, and big heart."