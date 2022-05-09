DOJ: 4 plead guilty in connection with 'Robles Park' crime ring

Their guilty pleas follow a lengthy investigation that involved local police, the Justice Department, the Secret Service and the FBI.

TAMPA, Fla. — Four people in their 20s have pleaded guilty in connection with a crime ring that became known as "Robles Park," the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Prosecutors say the criminal organization was involved in everything from murder to drug trafficking and identity fraud.

The gang made headlines when the DOJ says two members opened fire in 2020 outside the Truth Lounge in Tampa – leading to a shootout that left eight people injured, including children. Days later, in retaliation, prosecutors say armed West Tampa gang members confronted the two shooters – identified as 26-year-old Keaujay Hornsby and 27-year-old Kareem Spann. Investigators say the confrontation led to another shootout, this time in the parking lot of the International Plaza in Tampa.

Twenty-five shell casings were left behind, along with multiple damaged cars.

"Robles Park" members used stolen personal data to submit more than 200 fraudulent unemployment benefit claims in 20 different states, according to investigators. Together, the DOJ says the bogus claims were worth more than $3 million.

In August, authorities raided 25-year-old Tywon Spann's Tampa home and seized guns, "several pounds of marijuana," and $200,000 worth of cash.

The FBI worked with the Secret Service, the Tampa Police Department and the U.S. Department of Labor on the investigation.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg on Monday revealed that Hornsby, Tywon Spann, and Kareem Spann had all pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy. Hornsby and Kareem Spann also pleaded guilty on two additional charges.

Additionally, prosecutors say 29-year-old Eriaus Bentley, as well as the three other defendants, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit fraud and identity theft.