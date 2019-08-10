SAN DIEGO — Sheriff's deputies say a group of California teens tried their own amateur sex sting operation, but it went horribly wrong.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the teens used a social media app in an effort to expose a man they thought was trying to have underage sex.

They reportedly exchanged messages with the 32-year-old man and agreed to meet him at a Starbucks in San Diego County.

But, during the meeting, deputies claim the man -- identified as Robert Dreyfus -- convinced one of the teens, a 17-year-old girl, to get into a car before driving off against her will, according to television station KNSD. The station says she managed to message her friends for help, and they called 911.

Dreyfus eventually pulled over and was arrested.

According to KNSD, he was charged with suspected kidnapping, sending harmful matter to a minor and communicating with a minor with the intent of committing a further offense.

The 17-year-old girl wasn't hurt.

