Sarasota fraudster arrested after fake pledge of $3M to Dick Vitale's kids' foundation

Vitale said in a tweet that he was "devastated and heartbroken" over what occurred.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man is behind bars after the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said he used a false name and identity in an attempt to purchase two properties and a luxury car. During the transaction, he also pledged to contribute $3 million to ESPN sportscaster Dick Vitale's foundation for children with pediatric cancer.

Robert Schnepf, 48, faces a single felony charge of scheme to defraud more than $50,000, according to a news release from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. The two-time convicted felon is currently on probation on multiple charges including grand theft in Florida and New York.

Vitale said in a tweet that he was "devastated and heartbroken" over what occurred.

"This morning I am DEVASTATED & HEARTBROKEN to find out he is a notorious con man who has been arrested numerous times all over from NYC to Florida . I believed that we had $ 3 Million for kids vs cancer . I am sick to think in my house he was hugging my wife & I & so happy," Vitale posted to Twitter.

This morning I am DEVASTATED & HEARTBROKEN to find out he is a notorious con man who has been arrested numerous times all over from NYC to Florida . I believed that we had $ 3 Million for kids vs cancer . I am sick to think in my house he was hugging my wife & I & so happy . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 29, 2022

On Oct. 29, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's Economic Crimes Unit launched an investigation after deputies received the report of a series of suspicious transactions involving Schnepf, who was going by the name Robert "Banagino."

Detectives learned that Schnepf, or "Banagino," hired a local realtor after telling them he was a business owner visiting Sarasota in response to Hurricane Ian, the sheriff's office reports. During their interactions, Schnepf reportedly "expressed interest in purchasing a commercial property valued at $17.5 million and a second residential property valued at $5.2 million."

As the transaction got underway, he also told the realtor he was interested in purchasing a Rolls Royce. The realtor was able to connect Schnepf with a car dealer where he agreed to pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz valued at more than $132,000, the sheriff's office said.

When it was time to sign his name, he reportedly signed as Robert "Schnepf."

During his time at the dealership, Schnepf made references to his millions in assets and expressed that he needed to donate money for tax purposes, the sheriff's office reports. The dealership manager was then able to connect him to sportscaster Dick Vitale.

Once the two got a hold of each other, Schnepf visited Vitale's home and pledged $3 million to his foundation.

Sarasota County Sheriff's detectives were able to identify Banagino as Robert Schnepf of Sarasota where he was arrested. His prior arrests span multiple crimes including grand theft, burglary, assault, possession of forged instruments, criminal impersonation and more, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.