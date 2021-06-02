x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Deputies: Homeowner appears to have shot, killed a man who was trying to break into his home

Investigators said the homeowner and the man who was shot did not know each other.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com
night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh background blur

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a Sarasota home.

Deputies say they found the man after responding to a call at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of 47th Street in Sarasota.

Based on preliminary investigation, detectives say it appears the homeowner shot a man who was attempting to break into his house. They added that it doesn't appear the man and the homeowner knew each other.

More details are expected to be released as the sheriff's office continues to investigate.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter