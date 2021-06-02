Deputies: Homeowner appears to have shot, killed a man who was trying to break into his home

Investigators said the homeowner and the man who was shot did not know each other.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a Sarasota home.

Deputies say they found the man after responding to a call at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of 47th Street in Sarasota.

Based on preliminary investigation, detectives say it appears the homeowner shot a man who was attempting to break into his house. They added that it doesn't appear the man and the homeowner knew each other.

More details are expected to be released as the sheriff's office continues to investigate.