Man wanted in connection to Hillsborough County murder investigation

Detectives say Willie Frank Hunter, 43, could possibly be connected to the crime.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County are searching for a 43-year-old man in connection to a murder over the weekend.

At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a homicide occurred at East Mohawk Avenue and Orient Road near a Wawa convenience store. Deputies responded and found a man dead with upper body trauma.

The investigation has led detectives to Willie Frank Hunter as it's believed he is connected to the murder. He is wanted for first-degree premeditated murder and felon in possession of a firearm, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Hunter, who is also believed to be homeless, should be considered "armed and dangerous," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

"Our detectives are working tirelessly to find him, but if anyone comes in contact with him first, please use caution and contact us immediately," the sheriff added.

Anyone with information on Hunter's whereabouts should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.