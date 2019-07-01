SARASOTA, Fla. -- A manhunt is underway for the gunman suspected of shooting at an ambulance while paramedics were inside.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Monday on Goodrich Avenue near 29th Street.

The Sarasota County Fire Department was initially dispatched to call for a person who had fallen. But, when first responders arrived, the person living at the home told them nobody had called 911.

The paramedics walked back to their ambulance and got inside. At that point, a man fired three to five gunshots at the emergency vehicle, striking the driver's door at least twice.

Both paramedics got away safely, and nobody was hurt.

Sarasota police said three to five gunshots were fired at an ambulance around 4 a.m. Monday on Goodrich Avenue near 29th Street.

Sarasota Police Department

"This does appear to be specifically pointed to the individuals or the ambulance itself," Deputy Sarasota Police Chief Pat Robinson said during a news conference Monday morning.

Deputies say the only description they have is that the shooter appeared to be a man wearing a hoodie, and he ran from the scene.

When responding to more dangerous calls, ambulances will often stage while police secure the scene first. But, since this began as a routine call, the paramedics responded normally.

Once shots rang out, the ambulance sped off to get to a secure position.

Investigators are currently trying to figure out who made the original 911 call.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 941-316-1199.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.