Police search for man they say is suspected of being serial rapist who 'terrorized' Florida

He's accused in seven cases across Central Florida over a 10-year time period.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police have identified a man as the prime suspect in a decades-old serial rape investigation that sent shockwaves across Florida.

Citing new forensic genetic genealogy and "relentless" detective work, Orlando police say detectives have zeroed in on 61-year-old Leslie Renald Lagrotta as the person believed to be responsible for three Orlando sexual batteries in the late 80s and four Volusia County rapes in the 90s.

In most of those cases, a police spokesperson said Lagrotta is believed to have been armed with a weapon.

Orlando police say they worked with Volusia County deputies and officers in Daytona Beach to put the pieces together. Now, authorities say they just need to find him.

Back in 2010, Lagrotta was arrested by Daytona Beach officers on a charge of resisting arrest. When he was booked, police tell 10 Tampa Bay he had to submit a DNA sample.

"Subsequently, Lagrotta cleared his bank account and stopped any contact with his family members," Orlando PD explained in an email.

If you know where he is, you are urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón is expected to join Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood for a joint news conference at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando.