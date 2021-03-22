The Boulder Police Department tweeted for people to avoid the area.

BOULDER, Colo. — Emergency crews are responding to an active shooter situation Monday afternoon at a King Soopers in Boulder.

The King Soopers is located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said. That's about two miles south of the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

9NEWS' Marc Sallinger is on the scene and said hundreds of law enforcement vehicles are in the area.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 3:20 p.m. said its SWAT team was en route to assist.

This is a breaking news situation, this story will be updated as more information is released.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

#BREAKING this is the scene at the King Soopers in Boulder where an active shooter has been reported. Massive police presence #9News pic.twitter.com/ExD9j9b1Hf — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 22, 2021

Live video stream:

The below video is being live-streamed by user ZFG Videography. Warning: This is a live video, there is potential for graphic imagery and strong language.