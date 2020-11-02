TAMPA, Fla. — A 30-year-old physical therapist was arrested Monday after deputies say he was caught sexually assaulting a hospital patient.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said late Monday night, an alarm began to sound in the room of a 75-year-old patient at St. Joseph's Hospital. When a nurse went to check out a live feed from inside the room, she said she saw Regginald Jackson sexually assaulting the woman, according to the sheriff's office.

Jackson is employed as a physical therapist at the hospital in Tampa, according to detectives.

Detectives said they tried to question Jackson about the incident, but he refused to comment on the allegations.

Jackson was charged with sexual battery and booked into the Orient Road Jail.

“This is an appalling breach of trust and abuse by a person who is trained and paid to look out for the well-being of patients,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I am disgusted by the actions of Regginald Jackson, and we will work diligently to find out if there are others who have been victimized by him in the past to ensure that justice is served.”

The sheriff's office said there could be more patients who are victims. Anyone with information on possible prior incidents is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) to make an anonymous report.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter