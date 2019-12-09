ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard says somebody has been making threats and hoax calls on a marine band radio off Florida's Gulf Coast.

The St. Petersburg command center received the latest threat via VHF channel 22A on Aug. 13.

Investigators say the man who made the most recent call threatened Coast Guard personnel, aircraft and boats. The broadcasts begin with the person saying "MAYDAY" three times. In at least one call, the caller talked about scrambling jets because "we are under nuclear attack."

“Hoax calls are costly to the taxpayer and our service,” said Charles ‘Marty’ Russell, resident agent-in-charge of the Coast Guard Investigative Service office in St. Petersburg. “When the Coast Guard receives a distress call, we immediately respond, putting our crews at risk, and risking the lives of boaters who may legitimately need our help.”

Penalties for making phony distress calls and orchestrating hoaxes can include up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines. The caller could also be forced to pay for the cost of the search.

Anyone with information about these threats should call Coast Guard investigators at 727-535-1437 extension 2308.

