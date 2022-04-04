Father kills 9-year-old son, then shoots self at St. Pete apartment complex, police say

Officers were dispatched when the child's mother went to pick him up but couldn't get anybody to answer the door.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex in northern St. Petersburg.

Officers were dispatched around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check at the Trellis at the Lakes Apartment Complex on Dr. MLK Jr. St. N. They were told to check up on a father and his young son.

"The mother of the child was there to pick-up her son and the estranged father

was not responding to calls or knocks on the door," the St. Pete Police Department explained in an email.

Police asked property management to open the door to the unit. Inside, they found both the father and son dead from gunshot wounds.

Based on the initial investigation, detectives say it seems the father shot his son before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities have identified the father as 44-year-old Kevin Bybee and the child as 9-year-old Andres Chateau.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.