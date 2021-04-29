St. Pete probationary officer arrested, fired after investigators say he used woman's credit card

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A probationary officer with the St. Petersburg Police Department was arrested by another agency Wednesday night and has been fired.
Jonathan Cain was taken into custody by the Pinellas Park Police Department after being accused of using a Texas woman's personal information to charge an online order to her credit card.
Earlier this week, Pinellas Park officials notified St. Pete officers that Cain was under investigation. At that time, the 25-year-old was placed on unpaid administrative leave.
According to law enforcement, Cain turned himself in Wednesday night on a charge of scheming to defraud. He bonded out of jail just before 10:30 p.m., according to records.
"Due to his probationary status and the arrest, he was terminated without an internal investigation and/or Board hearing," the St. Petersburg Police Department explained in a statement.
Cain was originally sworn in on Aug. 17, 2020.
