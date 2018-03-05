ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) -- A Bayside High School student has been arrested for threatening to kill a classmate on Facebook Live. The student is holding what looked like an AR-15 in the video.

The victim’s mother tells 10News the video popped up on her sister’s timeline. Her sister then told her, and she called police right away.

“She’s going through a lot right now,” said the victim’s mom, Tasha Riley. “I'm just glad the police got involved, because this could've gotten bad.”

In a screengrab from the video, you can see the girl and the apparent gun. She made several threats and used profanities to describe the girl.

10News is not identifying her or the victim, because they’re both 17 years old.

The victim said this bullying has been going on at school and online for a while.

The girl in the video was charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily injury and was taken to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.

The girl’s mother cooperated with investigators. Deputies confirmed that the girl did not have access to firearms in her mother’s home.

“Maybe she did it just to prove a point or show off in front of her friends,” Riley said. “I don't know. I'm not her. I'm not in her head. I don't know what's going on.”

