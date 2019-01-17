The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office met an accused motorcycle thief’s challenge when they arrested him.

Mark Cassin Jr. was wearing a helmet that said “catch me if you can” when deputies took him into custody, law enforcement said.

Catch Me if You Can is the title of a 2002 Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks movie where DiCaprio’s character takes authorities on a wild chase around the globe.

The movie ends with DiCaprio’s character eventually getting arrested. That led deputies to believe Cassin might not have watched the whole film.

"This guy obviously watched the movie 'Catch me if You Can,' but he must not have watched it to the end," the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook.

Cassin was arrested after he fled from deputies multiple times before and a deputy in an unmarked car recognized him and the motorcycle he was on, investigators said.

The deputy followed him to work and found out the motorcycle was stolen out of Davie County and Cassin was operating it with a suspended license, law enforcement said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office posted a response to Cassin’s helmet on its Facebook page.

“Our answer to Cassin's question? ‘WE DID!’ You should never taunt FCSO!”

Deputies said Cassin was charged with multiple crimes.

