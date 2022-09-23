x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

HCSO: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Tampa

Deputies say Victor Morla Casado is facing a first-degree murder charge.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Victor Morla Casado

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested 33-year-old Victor Morla Casado in connection with a homicide that happened Tuesday evening on 21st Street in Tampa. 

Just before 10:30 p.m., a shooting happened in front of the apartments located at 13707 N 21st St. Deputies say after they arrived on the scene, they discovered a man who had died from his injuries. 

Detectives say they later identified and arrested Morla Casado. He faces charges of first-degree murder, armed false imprisonment and felon in possession of a firearm. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police: Florida woman stole $500K from church, helped hide nearly $1.5M of donated funds

Before You Leave, Check This Out