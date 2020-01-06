Men seen in surveillance video possibly linked to Tampa homicide

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wants your help finding the men seen in surveillance video.

TAMPA, Fla. — Your help is needed in solving a homicide in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video Monday showing three men jumping a fence. Those men are wanted for questioning in a May 25 homicide at the Del Rio Apartments.

Detectives say a man was shot at the complex and later died at the hospital.

The men seen in the video were in a dark-blue Nissan Sentra that left the scene of the homicide.

That car, detectives say, was involved in a crash in the men seen in the video are believed to be the men who were in that car.

"If you believe you know who these men are, please speak up," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. "We are working to solve why a man was killed and these men could have valuable information that could be the missing piece."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

