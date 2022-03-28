Man convicted of smashing skull of girlfriend's 3-month-old daughter to be sentenced

Demarcus Johnson's girlfriend was away at work when her daughter's skull was fractured.

TAMPA, Fla — The man convicted of fracturing the skull of his girlfriend's infant daughter while she was away at work back in 2018 will be sentenced Monday.

According to a press release from the office of the state attorney, Demarcus Johnson tried to cover the crime up with lies when the 3-month-old baby's mother arrived at her home on 122nd Avenue near University Mall in Tampa.

Johnson told his girlfriend that "nothing unusual happened" before she returned home from work that day and found her daughter unresponsive the morning of July 13, 2018.

The child survived the abuse due to life-saving emergency brain surgery after she was airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.

A child abuse expert testified that the infant suffered such "violent, abusive" head trauma from being forcefully shaken and suffering a strong blow to the left side of her head that she lost the ability to move, eat or even cry.

During the trial, evidence was presented showing that the abuse left the 3-month-old with multiple skull fractures and internal bleeding. A doctor even described the child's skull as broken into fragments like "puzzle pieces," according to the office of the state attorney.

Johnson was found guilty on Jan. 28, 2022, for aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.