Man shot to death in Tampa, police hope surveillance video will find person of interest

TAMPA, Fla. — Early Monday morning, Tampa police were on an unrelated call near Klondyke and 14th streets when officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the east.
Officers circulated the area of 14th Street and Waters Avenue and found Michael Steiner II with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release. He died at the scene.
Police are hoping someone will recognize a person seen in surveillance video with Steiner.
That video is posted below.
The person with Steiner is considered a person of interest, according to Tampa police.
If you recognize the person in the video and have any information that can help police with this investigation, you are asked to call 1-800-873-TIPS or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.
