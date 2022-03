Chief Mary O'Connor is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. at the Tampa Police Department.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor is scheduled to speak Wednesday evening about the arrest of a former officer.

The newly sworn-in chief will be speaking at 6:30 p.m. at the Tampa Police Department headquarters.

Police say O'Connor will discuss the investigation that led to the arrest of the former officer.