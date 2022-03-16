Tax preparer pleads guilty to tax fraud schemes seeking $5M through false filings

Eurich Z. Griffin III helped others file false tax returns in a effort to get millions from the IRS, according to a plea agreement.

TAMPA, Fla. — A local tax-preparer has pleaded guilty to seeking more than $5 million from the IRS through false tax documents. Now, he could face up to five years in federal prison.

Eurich Z. Griffin III committed the crimes between 2013 and 2018, when he offered tax preparation and consulting services to clients, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Citing the plea agreement, the DOJ says Griffin convinced clients that their mortgage debt payments entitled them to tax refunds and helped present false tax returns on their behalf. In reality, the banks had not paid any income to or withheld any taxes from them.

According to a press release, these false documents collectively sought $5,231,749.15 from the IRS. The DOJ says Griffin also independently filed six false returns seeking $1,354,809.21.