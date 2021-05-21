Tarpon Springs teacher turns himself in after sending sexually explicit video to former student, police say

The 15-year-old immediately reported the incident to authorities, police say.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Tarpon Springs Middle School teacher is behind bars after police say he sent a sexually explicit video of himself to a former student.

Police say Stephan Badertscher, 30, was speaking to the 15-year-old child through social media earlier this month. During their conversation, Badertscher sent the explicit video at which point police say the teenager immediately reported it to authorities.

It was later reported to police that Badertscher had resigned from Pinellas County Schools. Police say he turned himself in on Friday.

He is being charged with transmitting harmful material to a minor. If anyone has information on this incident or of any other similar situation with Badertscher, police ask that you contact Detective L. Scarpati at 727-938-2849.