Tarpon Springs teacher turns himself in after sending sexually explicit video to former student, police say

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Tarpon Springs Middle School teacher is behind bars after police say he sent a sexually explicit video of himself to a former student.
Police say Stephan Badertscher, 30, was speaking to the 15-year-old child through social media earlier this month. During their conversation, Badertscher sent the explicit video at which point police say the teenager immediately reported it to authorities.
It was later reported to police that Badertscher had resigned from Pinellas County Schools. Police say he turned himself in on Friday.
He is being charged with transmitting harmful material to a minor. If anyone has information on this incident or of any other similar situation with Badertscher, police ask that you contact Detective L. Scarpati at 727-938-2849.
- FWC tracking bear spotted roaming through Pasco County
- Gov. DeSantis announces 'Freedom Week' sales tax holiday
- Sisters reunite in Tampa after spending a half-century apart
- New 'Project Opioid' aims to decrease opioid deaths in Tampa Bay by 2025
- 50,000 more Florida homeowners insurance policies to be dropped with hurricane season looming
- What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter