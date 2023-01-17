Teen accused of stabbing student on St. Petersburg school bus

Social workers are working with the student and those who were on the bus during the incident, Pinellas County School said in a statement.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus.

St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.

The 14-year-old is accused of stabbing the other student in the arm.

Once officers arrived, the accused teen ran off the bus. However, they were able to take him into custody not long after.

The student's injuries are not serious, according to police. No one else on the school bus was injured. Pinellas County Public Schools said in a statement that social workers are working with the student and those who were on the bus at the time the student was stabbed.

Police have not released details about what led to the stabbing, but Pinellas County Public Schools released a statement Tuesday afternoon in response to the ongoing investigation.

"The safety of our students and staff is Pinellas County Schools’ top priority. We are concerned about the altercation this morning on one of our school buses.