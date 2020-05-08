Court hearing for Tampa teen accused of being 'mastermind' behind Twitter hack gets interrupted by porn

The Zoom meeting later resumed.

A virtual court hearing was interrupted by porn Wednesday morning in the case of the Tampa teen accused of being "the mastermind" behind a major Twitter hack.

The bond hearing was temporarily halted when a pornographic video began playing over the court's Zoom meeting. It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

Graham Clark, 17, is among three people facing charges for their alleged roles in the July 15 Twitter hack of prominent Twitter accounts, including that of former President Barack Obama and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. In total, the U.S. Department of Justice says approximately 130 Twitter accounts were hacked.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says Clark is facing 30 charges for allegedly "scamming people across America." Clark has pleaded not guilty.

When the hearing resumed, Judge Christopher Nash denied the defense motion to change Clark's bond, which was set at $750,000. The next court hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 via a password-protected Zoom meeting.

“These crimes were perpetrated using the names of famous people and celebrities, but they’re not the primary victims here. This ‘Bit-Con’ was designed to steal money from regular Americans from all over the country, including here in Florida. This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that,” Warren said.

Clark was arrested early Friday morning at his Tampa apartment.

The state attorney's office said Clark's scheme included stealing identities of prominent people and celebrities, posting messages in their names and directing Twitter users to send Bitcoin to accounts associated with Clark.

The investigation found Clark reaped more than $100,000 in Bitcoin from 400 transfers in a day.

As a cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is difficult to track and recover if stolen in a scam, Warren said.

Cyber experts say Clark bypassed technology and played with human emotion.

"A big challenge is what's called social engineering, where it is getting you to give up the information and being able to build that trust level with people that they tell you things that they shouldn't be telling you," Patrick Craven with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education said.

While Twitter's security has come under fire for the hack, experts say not all of the blame can be put on the company.

Last week, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of California announced two other people had been charged in the Twitter hack.

Mason Sheppard, aka "Chaewon", 19, of the United Kingdom, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and the intentional access of a protected computer.

Nima Fazeli, aka "Rolex", 22, of Orlando, was charged with aiding and abetting the intentional access of a protected computer.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbit of the Justice Department's Criminal Division said the three people reportedly compromised more than 100 social media accounts and "scammed both the account users and the others who sent money based on their fraudulent solicitations."