HAINES CITY, Fla. — Police swarmed Ridge Community High School after receiving reports of students carrying "guns" on campus.

The "guns" -- were BB guns.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, disruption of a school function and violation of probation.

One is on probation for trespassing and resisting arrest. The other is on probation for a lewd and lascivious act.

Both were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

In a news release, Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said, "Ensuring the safety of our students is the highest priority of our school resource team and bringing weapons to school is something that we simply will not tolerate."

The school's security level was ramped up during the investigation, but everything is now back to normal.

Polk County Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd commended the students and staff who reported the situation.

