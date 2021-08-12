Ex-USF employee pleads guilty after review found he embezzled $12.8 million

He spent some of the money on yachts and women on an adult website, his plea deal says.

TAMPA, Fla. — A former USF employee has reached a plea deal after being accused of embezzling $12.8 million from his employer.

Ralph Puglisi worked for years as an accounting manager at the University of South Florida’s University Medical Services Association (UMSA). In that role, he oversaw UMSA's credit cards.

According to his plea deal, he used the credit cards to make purchases for himself between June 2014 and November 2019. Prosecutors say he spent the money on rent, home repairs, travel and chartered yachts. He also paid women on an interactive adult website, according to court documents.

These charges were masked in the UMSA's financial record, USF said.

Puglisi was fired from shortly after the thefts were uncovered. His immediate supervisor and an internal auditor were both fired, too.

If approved by a judge, Puglisi's agreement would have him plead guilty to mail fraud. He'd be ordered to pay $12.8 million in restitution and could face a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.