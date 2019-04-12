MIAMI — A seasonal employee with USPS is accused of stealing more than a $1,000 worth of packages from customers while on the job.

According to the arrest report, Emmanuel Reggin Jr., 18, was helping a full-time driver unload packages Monday when he put aside three boxes in different locations by different business dumpsters. One box had two Kindles inside and the other two had an iPad 7 and a Surface Pro, according to the report, all totaling up to $1,049.97.

After the driver and Reggin finished unloading the truck, the two left the building. The arrest report said Reggin returned to the business later in the evening in a Nissan Altima and was seen on surveillance video putting all the boxes in his car.

Reggin helped the driver unload more packages at the same business the next day, authorities said, before he again set aside a box with an HP Laptop under a dumpster outside of the company. He's then accused of grabbing two more boxes which both had PS4's in them and putting them inside another dumpster. The boxes had a total of $1,049.97 worth of merchandise, the arrest report says.

A manager at the company was later told there was a package under one of the dumpsters and saw the other two packages inside the other dumpster after he found the first package, according to the report.

He watched the surveillance video back and saw Reggin the day before putting the packages in his car, authorities say. Investigators were called to the scene, who said they saw Reggin drive by the front of the business before leaving.

He was stopped during a traffic stop and investigators say he agreed to cooperate with the investigation, agreeing to allow them to search his car. Investigators say the two Kindles were recovered from his trunk. Detectives say the iPad 7 and Surface Pro were later recovered from his house after he admitted to stealing the boxes.

He was arrested on third-degree grand theft charges.

