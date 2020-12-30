x
Deputies say man facing child pornography charges had a hidden bunker

Marty Scott Bass, 57, is accused of manufacturing child pornography.
Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Florida authorities say a hidden underground bunker was discovered on the property of a Florida man accused of manufacturing child pornography. 

The Walton County Sheriff's Office issued a news release Tuesday with details of the case.

 Investigators say 57-year-old Marty Scott Bass came to the door with a shotgun as officers attempted to serve a search warrant. He put it down after several commands from a SWAT team. 

Bass is accused of manufacturing child pornography of children between 8 and 10 years old.  

Investigators discovered a secret bunker underneath a shed. Bass is being held at the Walton County jail. 

His bond was set at $ 1 million. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Bass.

