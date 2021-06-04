Police: Woman takes car for test drive, never brings it back to the dealership

The Winter Haven Police Department called it "the ole test drive a car and not return it trick."

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department said a woman from Auburndale tried to take a car for a test drive and not bring it back.

Officers said technology got between Shonteria Story, 34, and a car from the Chevy Center on Cypress Gardens Boulevard. Or as the Winter Haven Police Department called it, "the ole test drive a car and not return it trick."

It started with Story emailing an associate there about arranging a visit to the dealership to check out cars to buy, police said. When Story got to the dealership she met up with the associate and they showed her a 2021 Chevy Equinox, according to the police department.

Police said the associate made a copy of Story's license and told her to take the car on a short test drive. But, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the associate was not allowed to join her, the police department said.

When Story didn't come back to the dealership after 8 p.m. and was not answering her phone, the associate called the police, according to investigators.

Police said the car's OnStar safety system led them right to it-- and the test driver.

Story had taken the dealer tag off the car and filled it with her things, according to the report.

She was taken to the Polk County Jail and faces a grand theft of a motor vehicle charge.