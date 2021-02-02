Winter Haven police search for hit-and-run driver

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police are asking for your help identifying a driver they say left a man with serious injuries from a hit-and-run crash.
Police say a man was crossing the road on 5th Street Southeast near Avenue L Southeast in Winter Haven when he was struck by a blue Toyota CHR.
Video shows the car briefly stopping and then driving away without checking on the man who was hit. According to the report, the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the car should have "significant damage to the front passenger bumper and fender."
Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or the location of the vehicle is asked to call Sgt. Mike Lango at 863-291-5733 or the on-call supervisor at 863-401-2256. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
Winter Haven Police say callers could be eligible for a cash reward.
