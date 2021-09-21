Man named Sir Dangerous accused of kidnapping woman, threatening her with box cutter

Police say he drove a car into the one she was driving.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — It was the middle of the afternoon on Monday. A woman walked into the Winter Haven Police Department and told officers she'd been abducted.

Now, 27-year-old Sir Dangerous Lashawd London faces numerous charges, including armed kidnapping.

Police say the woman told them London had grabbed her keys and wouldn't return them. She hopped into a different car and tried to leave, but investigators say he jumped in through the passenger side and began punching the front windows – cracking them and a radio display.

The woman told officers she drove toward the front entrance of the Briarcrest at Winter Haven Apartments on Avenue K SE, pausing at the stop sign.

"At this point, London retrieved a silver box cutter from the center console and extended the blade holding it close to the victim's throat. He then said, 'I'm going to make your life miserable,' and demanded that she drive home or he would beat her up," police wrote in a press release.

Scared for her life, she turned around and drove back into the parking lot, police said.

Authorities say London then jumped out and got into the woman's other car – the one he'd taken the keys to earlier. He proceeded to follow her out of the parking lot and tried to hit her car with the one he was in, according to police.

London is accused of following her down side streets and catching up with her in the area of Avenue Q NW and Unity Way. That's where police say he hit her car with the one he was in.

"He yelled for her to give him her phone and when she refused, he left the area," the police department said.

The woman drove to the police station.