WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police are investigating two shootings in Winter Haven.

Officers say they happened Wednesday around the same area, but detectives are still trying to piece everything together.

Investigators announced the first shooting shortly after noon. They say one person was shot and suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening. That shooting happened along Palmetto Avenue Northwest. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Just after 1 p.m., police announced they were investigating a second shooting in the same area. But, they haven't released any information about that situation just yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

