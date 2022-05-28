Deputies investigate after woman found dead with upper body trauma

The man accused of the killing was found hiding and was arrested, the sheriff's office explains.

LITHIA, Fla. — The body of a woman was found just after midnight Saturday with "severe" upper body trauma, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies responded to the area off of Kiteridge Drive in Lithia on reports of a person down. Once on scene, the agency says deputies and fire crews found a dead woman.

She reportedly had "severe" upper body trauma. Deputies say they eventually learned the woman was involved in an argument with 47-year-old Matthew Terry late Friday night at The Landing Bar & Grill.

While investigating, detectives were able to find Terry. He had reportedly ran away from the scene and was hiding in the overgrown brush and trees off of Lithia Pinecrest Road.

“Deputies who arrived at this horrific scene overnight were able to identify the suspect and worked quickly to detain him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This was a violent and isolated incident and this suspect is now facing a First Degree Murder charge for his actions.

"Our hearts are with the victim, and those who are impacted by this senseless loss."

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.