JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Heather Sprague said she was in St. Johns Town Center on Thursday when she began recording an irate customer who was having a tantrum and screaming at staff members in Pier 1. Sprague, a cancer patient, said the customer was with two children. The woman, when she noticed she was being recorded, walked up to Sprague and coughed on her. Sprague wrote in a now viral post on Facebook, "I’m off to find a Covid test, thanks Karen*cough, cough*"