ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 35-year-old St. Petersburg woman is going to prison for life after prostituting a 14-year-old girl to men for sex, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Katilia Brekeysha Seymour received the sentence after she was convicted Thursday of human trafficking.

According to detectives, their investigation began Oct. 20, 2016, when the 14-year-old female victim told them she was having sex with men for money.

The victim told detectives that she ran away from her home earlier that month and needed a place to stay when she was introduced to Seymour.

Seymour rented a motel room for the victim; and in return, the victim agreed to engage in prostitution. Seymour took photographs of the victim wearing only panties and a tank top and posted the images on the backpage.com webpage.

Detectives say men responded to the ads and paid $180 each to have sex with the victim. Seymour would then collect more than half of the money for herself.

Seymour was arrested Oct. 28, 2016.

