Security footage showed a man stole her cellphone as she was laying on the sidewalk dying.

ST. LOUIS — Someone stole a cellphone from a 64-year-old woman who was suffering from a heart attack as she lay dying on the sidewalk near the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in St. Louis Sunday.

Police said the woman was jogging near the south side of the brewery along Arsenal Street at Busch Place Drive when she collapsed. She was brought to a hospital at about 1:45 p.m. and pronounced dead about an hour later.

Surveillance footage showed her roll onto her back and sit up to try and use her cellphone. She stood up once more but collapsed again headfirst without trying to brace herself.