A former Haines City assisted-living facility worker is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a woman with dementia in the hand with a fork, Haines City police said.

Jessica Samantha Stephenson, 30, turned herself in to police around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say on Sept. 23, Stephenson was seen on video stabbing the victim in the hand with a fork several times at Haines Manor Assisted Living Facility on 10th Street. She then left the facility and quit her job.

The victim was treated for four puncture wounds.

A warrant was issued for Stephenson. She is charged with battery on a person 65 years or older.

